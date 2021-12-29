Bennett: Israel about to face a Covid ‘storm’

Bennett’s warning came as nearly 3,000 new Covid cases were recorded on Tuesday

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday refused to rule out the possibility of a nationwide lockdown, warning Israelis that the country was about to face a “storm of coronavirus infection, on a scale that we have not seen in Israel before.”

Speaking to Army Radio and Kan public broadcaster, he insisted that “we cannot prevent” the “storm.”

“What we can do is give every human being protection.”

Bennett’s warning came as nearly 3,000 new Covid cases were recorded on Tuesday ahead of a decision to shift the country’s omicron isolation policy.

The Yamina party leader further discussed potential tactics to curb the spread of the virus.

“My goal from the beginning of the pandemic was to avoid closures as much as possible,” Bennett said, citing pressure that he faced for imposing “transverse limits.”

“I am not afraid to do what’s right,” he told Kan.

However, when referring to the latest Covid variant omicron, Bennett voiced hesitancy.

“It is really complicated. The omicron is different from everything we knew. It is very contagious.”

Despite his uncertainty, Bennett decided to alter omicron isolation rules that should keep Israelis out of lockdown, for the time being, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Now, anyone who comes in contact with someone carrying the variant must isolate until results of a negative Covid test are obtained.

For the following 10 days, one will be able to go about daily life but instructed to avoid crowded areas, places of leisure, recreation, and high-risk populations.

Bennett recommended that anyone who wants to "continue with their routine… to just get vaccinated.”

On Monday, the first participant of an Israeli study on the effectiveness of a fourth vaccine dose against Covid was jabbed, despite the rollout of such vaccines being delayed by the Health Ministry last week.