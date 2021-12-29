Israeli female doctors visit India to help women

'India is a country where women are afraid to even mention the word cancer,' Dr. Ronit Almog said

A group of female Israeli doctors traveled to India as part of a special Foreign Ministry delegation to help women there with health issues, particularly those with cancer.

For eight days, the doctors examined approximately 1,000 women, discussed the importance of awareness, and provided services such as pap smears, ultrasounds, and breast exams.

Dr. Ronit Almog, a senior gynecologist at Tel Aviv University Sourasky Medical Center in Israel, spoke with i24NEWS about the invitation and her experience in India.

She explained that in October - which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Israel’s Foreign Ministry asked her to create a delegation of women doctors that would be sent to India.

“India is a country where women are afraid to even mention the word cancer,” Dr. Almog said.

“It’s something maybe cultural, of shame, or maybe fear from not getting treatment and to have a stain on them and their family.”

The chosen female doctors were sent to the South Asian country to “increase awareness of women’s health in general, especially for cancer.”

“In India, the most common cancer is breast cancer, and the second most common cancer is cervical cancer. If you detect them early, it can really save lives,” Dr. Almog continued.

She noted that due to the presence of the female doctors during their visit, many women felt more comfortable revealing their health issues and seeking help.

“It was a great opportunity to encourage Israeli and Indian relations, as well as to help a lot of women who [oftentimes] die of something that we can prevent.”