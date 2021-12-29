Close to 2,000 hospitalized with flu in Israel, says Health Ministry

Only 17 percent of population inoculated against seasonal influenza

While attention is focused on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the spread of the omicron variant, Israel's Health Ministry is reminding the public the importance of inoculating against the seasonal flu, with nearly 2,000 people hospitalized so far this fall and winter.

According to the Israel Center for Disease Control (ICDC), 1,849 influenza patients have been hospitalized this season, including children, adolescents and adults.

So far, only 17 percent of the population has received a jab against the flu.

"The virus can cause serious illness such as pneumonia, other respiratory complications, myocarditis and even death. This vaccine can be given together with the corona vaccine or at any time interval from it," the Health Ministry said.

The omicron variant has not resulted as of yet in a rise in serious cases requiring hospitalization, with some early studies showing that the strain is milder compared to the delta variant. However, the Health Ministry and health service organizations are reporting an increase in the flu and symptoms causing hospitalization.

Not just influenza, but other respiratory ailments such as bronchitis and pneumonia among older people are leading to hospitalizations.

"We see an increase in respiratory disease and in flu cases mostly in hospitals right now," Dr. Tami Alcalay, Maccabi Healthcare Services' chief nurse, told Ynet News.

"It's a tough disease and the recovery may take more than a week, we are still ahead of its peak, and this year will be difficult since we have both the flu and Covid. Last winter we had Covid but almost no flu, and we are on the verge of the omicron wave, so we're obviously in a much more complex and difficult situation."