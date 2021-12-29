Israel's president hosts New Year's reception for Christian church leaders

'I wholeheartedly commit to preserving absolute freedom of religion and worship'

Israel's President Isaac Herzog hosted the traditional New Year's reception for heads of Christian churches in the Holy Land on Wednesday, alongside Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

"We are all children of Almighty God, the same God, and we all dream of a better world by filling it with peace, goodness, charity and mercy. We can do it together, united by our values common rather than dividing the world with differences,” Herzog said.

"As president of the State of Israel, I wholeheartedly commit to preserving absolute freedom of religion and worship for members of all faiths in this Holy Land," he continued.

"I know Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked joins me in assuring you that we will firmly oppose any form of racism, discrimination or extremism, and that we will reject any aggression or threat against communities, their leaders or places of worship," Herzog added.

Theophilos III, Greek Orthodox patriarch of Jerusalem, said church leaders are "particularly grateful" for the president's "unwavering commitment" to the "integrity of the region's multicultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious nature and for its defense of the rights of all those who consider the Holy Land as our home."

He also stressed that the leaders are "grateful for the stated commitment of the Israeli government to maintain a safe and secure home for Christians in the Holy Land."