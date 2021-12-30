Israel: Court orders $13m paid to Jewish National Fund over theft

Two fraudsters, also convicted of embezzling a Greek church, stole $20m from the Jewish National Fund

A Jerusalem court last week ordered the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate to pay the Jewish National Fund (JNF) $13 million, plus $80,000 in costs, to compensate for a theft from over 20 years ago.

The ruling considered that two fraudsters, who were also convicted of embezzling the church, stole $20 million from JNF, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

A private company, Nayot Komemiyut Investments, must pay the bill as per the agreement it signed with the patriarchate to acquire the land involved.

Hailing the judgment, the JNF said the compensation was for the church’s failure to sign an earlier deal worth $13 million agreed upon in 2008.

In 1951 and 1952, the Greek Orthodox Church leased the Talbieh-Nayot land in Jerusalem to the JNF for 99 years.

The signed contracts allow the JNF the right to extend the leases in 2050 and 2051 when they run out, according to ToI.

In 2000, the JNF entered a process to extend the leases beyond the 2050s but was conned by Yaakov Rabinowitz and David Morgenstern who promised to get the church to agree on extending the leases for $20 million.

The two persuaded the patriarch at the time to sign the contract, telling him that it was an Easter card.

Once the ruse was exposed, a criminal court ruled to cancel the lease extension deal.

Both men, who are now jailed, were also ordered by the Jerusalem District Court to repay the $20 million that they stole.