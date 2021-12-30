Serious cases stable as Israel's daily Covid rate climbs

Over the past seven days, there was a 126.6% spike in daily infections

The number of patients hospitalized in serious condition remained stable as of Thursday morning even as daily Covid cases in Israel continued to rise, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

A total of 94 people were seriously ill, with 46 of these patients critical and 38 on ventilators.

There were 3,947 newly verified Covid cases in the country with a positive test rate of 2.93 percent out of 157,328 total tests administered the previous day.

Israel is in the middle of the fifth wave of the pandemic, dealing with a combination of the delta variant and the new omicron strain, which early indications show is highly infectious but milder than delta.

Over the past seven days, there was a 126.6 percent increase in new cases with 16,088, resulting in a total number of active patients at 20,429.

Despite the steady number of patients in severe condition, health experts caution that the number could rise because - although omicron is milder - the rate of spread could still overwhelm health care systems, especially in regions where people have not been jabbed with the third vaccine dose.

The reproduction rate, or R-value, a snapshot of the average weekly spread from 10 days ago, shows the speed of spread accelerating at 1.62 — as the number rises above one it indicates more spread with one being the baseline for passing the virus from one person to another person.

Data from the last seven days shows a 90.6 percent increase in the number of severe patients at 61, still a relatively small number compared to the overall case total.

The number of deaths, however, declined by 62.5 percent over the past week, with three fatalities, bringing the total death count since the pandemic began to 8,243.