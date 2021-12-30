Israel’s travel ban to be lifted for some dual citizens, immigrants

The decision will enable thousands of dual citizen Israelis who work abroad to return to Israel

Dual citizen Israelis who work abroad or have first- or second-degree relatives outside Israel will soon be able to travel to and from red destinations on the country’s no-fly list.

After a Wednesday vote by Israel’s Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, the government’s latest list of 15 red countries was approved.

However, on the condition that certain changes were made to how travel exceptions were handled within 24 hours, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

The committee voted in the affirmative after receiving written commitments from Israel’s Health Ministry and Population and Immigration Authority.

The decision will enable thousands of dual citizen Israelis who, for example, work abroad but immigrated to the Jewish state to return to Israel.

Since Israel revamped its red list amid a surge in omicron cases, Israelis were barred from travel unless they obtained approval from a special exceptions committee.

There was no exemption for work, though.

Immigrants were also unable to visit their relatives unless there was a humanitarian emergency.

Now, life-cycle events such as births or weddings will be considered acceptable reasons to leave Israel for a red destination, The Post reported.

“Our expectation is that Israeli citizens will be able to attend an event for members of their family,” said Gilad Kariv, head of the committee.

“We expect next week to receive a message that we have finished with the red list of countries or to receive an even shorter list,” he added

The list of red countries still includes the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates among 10 others.