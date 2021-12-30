Israel's Health Ministry allows use of antigen tests to leave quarantine after exposure

This will further ease quarantine restrictions, looking to avoid a 'de facto lockdown'

Israel's Health Ministry updated its guidelines on Wednesday, allowing those vaccinated or recovered in quarantine due to exposure to Covid to exit with a negative antigen test.

This will further ease quarantine restrictions, as Israel looks to avoid having most of its population in isolation due to the fast-spreading omicron variant.

The new quarantine rules came into effect Thursday.

Only PCR tests were eligible until now to shorten quarantine. A home test is still not usable, but a negative rapid antigen test is now applicable.

The ministry also said the state would pay for the antigen tests for those exposed to a verified case.

However, only those considered fully vaccinated (those with a booster or within six months of their second dose) can use antigen tests. Those unvaccinated must use a PCR test to get out of quarantine.

If the antigen test comes back positive, the person would need to follow up with a PCR test. If that comes back negative, they can exit quarantine; if positive, they must self-isolate for ten days.

Those who are unvaccinated need to self-isolate for 14 days and can shorten the period with a negative PCR test on day seven.

Under new guidelines announced on Tuesday, fully vaccinated people exposed to Covid will be required to quarantine only until they get negative results from a PCR test.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said without the change, Israel would be put in a "de fact lockdown," The Times of Israel reported.