Avian flu spreads to organic farm in northern Israel

There are roughly 5,500 chickens with the virus on an organic farm in Barak

The avian flu outbreak that recently killed large amounts of domestic and wild birds in northern Israel spread to a new farm, the Agriculture Ministry said Thursday.

The outbreak began in the Hula Valley and a community in the upper Galilee and has now reached the farming community of Barak, south of Afula.

In Barak, there are roughly 5,500 chickens with the virus on an organic farm, the Agriculture Ministry said, according to The Times of Israel.

The coop holding the infected chickens was isolated, and egg sales from the farm were stopped, the ministry said.

“We’re managing a complex and evolving situation that requires many responses,” Agriculture Minister Oded Forer said, according to The Times of Israel.

“I have instructed our professional teams to continue taking action by all available means.”

Forer said he allowed untaxed imports of eggs, and there would not be a shortage. The coop in Barak produced roughly 100,000 eggs per year, which accounts for a little more than two percent of the organic egg market.

The ministry said it was actively monitoring all farms in the north, concerned about the virus infecting humans who live near the infected birds.

A top epidemiologist, Amnon Lahad, warned of the possibility of Israel's bird flu outbreak jumping to humans on Wednesday as the Health Ministry urged the public to take precautions.

So far, over 5,000 migratory cranes have been killed by the virus in the Hula Valley.