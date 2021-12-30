English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live
  • i24news
  • Israel
  • Israel approves 4th Covid shot for immunocompromised

Israel approves 4th Covid shot for immunocompromised

i24NEWS

2 min read
Israeli health worker readying a dose of the Covid vaccine at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv on December 28, 2021.
Yossi Zeliger/Flash90Israeli health worker readying a dose of the Covid vaccine at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv on December 28, 2021.

The coronavirus morbidity in the country is surging

Israel will start rolling out the fourth shot of the coronavirus vaccine among the immunocompromised, coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash announced on Thursday. 

Video poster

This comes after the Health Ministry approved and then delayed a the second booster shot for Israelis aged 60 and upward, as it reassessed the threat posed by the omicron variant. 

Some 4.2 million Israelis out of a population of nearly 9.5 million received three shots of the vaccine.

Earlier in the day, Israel received its first shipment of the Pfizer antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid.

Meanwhile, the infection in the country is surging.

Health authorities reported some 4,000 new cases on Wednesday, a high not seen in several months. 

Video poster