Israel approves 4th Covid shot for immunocompromised

Israel will start rolling out the fourth shot of the coronavirus vaccine among the immunocompromised, coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash announced on Thursday.

This comes after the Health Ministry approved and then delayed a the second booster shot for Israelis aged 60 and upward, as it reassessed the threat posed by the omicron variant.

Some 4.2 million Israelis out of a population of nearly 9.5 million received three shots of the vaccine.

Earlier in the day, Israel received its first shipment of the Pfizer antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid.

Meanwhile, the infection in the country is surging.

Health authorities reported some 4,000 new cases on Wednesday, a high not seen in several months.