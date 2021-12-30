Israel agrees on more aid for El Al Airlines amid Covid travel bans

Israel's other leading airlines, Arkia and Israir, will be offered a similar deal

Israel's Finance Ministry said on Thursday it would provide additional aid to El Al Airlines to help recuperate for losses caused by travel bans on foreign tourists due to Covid.

The airline will receive tens of millions of dollars from the state and El Al's controlling shareholders to help it get through the pandemic, a statement from the Finance Ministry said.

The air will be given over the next few months. Israel's other leading airlines, Arkia and Israir, will be offered a similar deal.

El Al was pressing the government for another aid package, Reuters reported, as Israelis were forbidden from traveling to dozens of countries, including the US, and foreigners were barred from entering.

"We promised not to leave Israeli aviation behind - and we did," Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said in a statement.

"The new outline will allow (airlines) to overcome the pandemic while maintaining the principle that state aid will be provided along with external capital to strengthen their capital structure.

"I hope that in the coming month, we will open the skies to those entering and leaving," he continued.

El Al laid off 1,900 employees - almost one-third of its staff - as part of a recovery plan mandated by the government to receive a $210 million aid package earlier this year. It also reduced its fleet from 45 to 29.