Israel: 4th Covid shot for geriatric facilities approved

Israel's Health Ministry approved the second booster for those living at senior facilities on Friday, as the fourth vaccine campaign for the immunocompromised rolls out.

Israel's Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash gave the green light on Thursday for the fourth shoot for people with compromised immune systems, so long as four months have passed since their third shot.

The ministry said the approval for elderly patients at senior facilities was done “due to concerns of outbreaks at such facilities, and the risk to the health and lives of residents," according to The Times of Israel.

Employees of these facilities who want a fourth shot will be allowed to get one, The Jerusalem Post reported.

"We hope that the Israeli government will protect the elderly beyond the fourth booster and will also address the issue of manpower in institutions in order to operate rapid testing systems and fund their struggle with the virus in order to prevent institutions from collapsing," Yuli Gat, the head of Israel's nursing home association said, according to The Jerusalem Post.

This decision comes as Israel registered almost 5,000 new Covid cases on Thursday. This is three times more than the previous week and the highest since September.

The reproduction number, or R number, maintains its upward trajectory, standing at 1.71. The R number rates how Covid will spread, with a number above one meaning cases are increasing.