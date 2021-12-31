Israel: 361 killed in car accidents this year

This marks the deadliest year on the roads since 2017

As 2021 comes to a close, the number of Israelis killed in car crashes stands at 361, Israeli media reported Friday.

This marks the deadliest year on the roads since 2017.

The death toll is higher than in 2020, when 305 people were killed across Israel in crashes. However, traffic was curtailed due to nationwide lockdowns caused by the Covid pandemic.

This year's figure amounts to nearly one person killed per day on average.

Of those killed, 33 percent were in cars, 23 on two-wheeled vehicles, 26 were pedestrians, eight percent were on bicycles or electric scooters, and the other ten percent were killed in trucks, buses, taxis, or other circumstances, The Times of Israel reported, citing statistics by the Transportation Ministry.

According to the ministry, 78 percent of those killed were male.

There was a 43 percent rise in motorcycle victims compared to 2018-2020, according to The Times of Israel, adding that 35 percent of motorcycle fatalities were killed in single-vehicle accidents.

The ministry reported 56 new drivers killed, which is 42 percent higher than the average between 2018 and 2020.

The deadliest month was April, with 47 people killed in car accidents. The deadliest day of the week, on average, was Friday and the deadliest hour was between 4 p.m and 5 p.m.