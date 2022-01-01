It was not immediately clear whether the rockets were meant to hit Israel

Two rockets fired from Gaza early Saturday fell into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Tel Aviv, the Israeli army said, with no injuries reported.

"Earlier this morning, two rocket launches were identified from the Gaza Strip toward the Mediterranean," the army said in a statement.

"The rockets fell off the coast of the Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area," it added.

No sirens were sounded and Israel's Iron Dome rocket interception system did not deploy, the army added.

It was not immediately clear whether the rockets were meant to hit Israel, but Gaza-based militant groups often test-fire missiles toward the sea. There were no reports of casualties.

Following the launch, the armed factions in Gaza issued a statement stating that the rockets fired had been launched as a result of weather conditions. It was further reported that Egypt is carrying out immediate mediation between the parties to prevent further escalation.