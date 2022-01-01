Israel logs over 5,000 new virus cases

The steady rise in coronavirus morbidity in the country continues on New Year's Eve

The Israeli Ministry of Health reported on Friday over 5,000 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

There were 25,524 active patients including 93 in serious condition and 37 on lung ventilation.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic in early 2020 was at 8,243.

The positivity rate for screening tests is 3.18%.

In addition, more than 4.2 million people have received three doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Health authorities call for respect for health curbs and maintain social distancing as the omicron variant continues to spread through the country.