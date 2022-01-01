Omicron could overwhelm Israel's health system, official warns

'In another week, people will run to get vaccinated. I hope it will not be too late.'

As the coronavirus morbidity is once again on the rise in Israel, an official warned that the rapid spread of infection driven by the omicron variant could overwhelm the country's health system.

"The infections will reach tens of thousands a day. Seriously sick people won't not be able to get hospitalized," said Brig. Gen. Reli Margalit, in charge of the Israel Defense Forces unit tasked with cutting off infection chains through contact tracing.

"In another week, people will run to get vaccinated" he was quoted as saying by the Hebrew-language daily Yedioth Ahronoth. "I just hope it's not be too late by then."

According to Health Ministry data, there were nearly 150 thousand tests carried out on Friday, and another 90 thousand conducted on Saturday. Among those tested on Friday, over five thousand came back positive, with a positivity rate of 3.96 percent, continuing a rising trend seen in recent weeks.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 29,959 active Covid cases in Israel, including 185 hospitalizations and 101 and 27 patients on respirators.

Margalit explained that the omicron variant is less severe as it attacks the upper respiratory tract but does not bind to lung cells. However, it is highly contagious, including among the vaccinated. "There is almost no way you meet someone who is sick with omicron without getting infected," he said.