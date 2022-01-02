‘Flurona’: Israel reports first Covid-flu case

The double Covid-flu infection - dubbed 'flurona' - was found in an unvaccinated pregnant woman

Israel reportedly confirmed Thursday its first case of a patient infected with Covid and the flu simultaneously.

Doctors at the Beilinson Hospital in central Israel said the double Covid-flu infection - dubbed ‘flurona’ - was found in an unvaccinated pregnant woman who had mild symptoms.

She was released on Thursday in good condition, the hospital said.

While some suggest it as the first such dual case in the world, reports of patients with both viruses surfaced in the United States as early as spring 2020, according to The Times of Israel (ToI).

On Wednesday, Israel’s Center for Disease Control recorded almost 2,000 hospitalized influenza patients.

Israel’s Health Ministry announced such figures to remind the public of the importance of inoculating against the flu and Covid as hospitals are overwhelmed amid a resurgence of infections.

Health officials suggested that it was likely many others have been infected with both viruses, but were not diagnosed, Ynetnews reported.

“The disease is the same disease,” said Arnon Vizhnitser, the director of Beilinson’s gynecology department.

“They’re viral and cause difficulty breathing since both attack the upper respiratory tract.”

The Health Ministry will continue to study the ‘flurona’ case to see whether the combination causes more severe illnesses, ToI reported.

Last week, a 31-year-old pregnant woman died in Jerusalem after contracting the flu, and a six-year-old died in his sleep last month due to flu complications and an existing heart condition.