One in four Israelis will get Covid, a cabinet adviser says

'We no longer have enough tests… we will not be able to locate all the verified,' Prof. Segal said

Within three weeks, one in four Israelis will be infected with Covid, according to Professor Eran Segal, an adviser to the Israeli government’s cabinet on the virus.

The professor said the forecast provided by the Covid Cabinet’s team of experts two weeks ago is unchanged.

“We will cross the morbidity record we saw in the delta wave, which is ten thousand verified per day, and we will probably reach 20,000,” Segal said in an interview with Ynetnews.

He noted that the recent surge of Covid infections, amid an outbreak of the omicron variant, is impacting the “testing complexes” for the virus.

“We no longer have enough tests… we will not be able to locate all the verified, so even people who are infected will not be able to know they are infected and perform isolation.”

Segal predicted that restrictions to curb the spread of omicron “will simply not be effective, and the halt will only be when almost anyone who can be infected will be infected.”

Earlier today, Israel’s Health Ministry’s Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash said the state could reach herd immunity to Covid due to the high rate of infections.

In an interview with Kan public broadcaster, Ash said that even vaccinated people will be infected with Covid, a price that could prove of worth.

“The numbers have to be very high to reach herd immunity.”

On Saturday, Israel’s Health Ministry logged over 5,000 new Covid cases, with 25,524 active patients and a positivity rate of 3.18 percent.