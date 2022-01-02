Israel approves Merck's anti-Covid pill for use

The pills are intended for home treatment and should be given 3-5 days from the onset of symptoms

Israel's Health Ministry gave approval for Merck's molnupiravir anti-viral pill for Covid patients on Sunday.

The Health Ministry authorized the use of molnupiravir for those over the age of 18, signing a supply contract with Merck for its supply. The first shipment is due soon.

"The drug is intended to be given to Covid patients with mild to moderate symptoms who have at least one risk factor for deterioration in hospitalization or mortality, when other existing and approved treatment alternatives in Israel are not suitable for them," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The pills are intended for home treatment and should be given 3-5 days from the onset of symptoms and taken for five days, the statement says.

Molnupiravir was authorized by the United States last month for high-risk adult patients and was shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by 30 percent in clinical trials.

Israel recently received its first shipment of the Pfizer anti-viral Covid pill Paxlovid.

Pfizer said that clinical trials confirmed that Paxlovid reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent when it was taken in the first few days after symptoms appear.

Israel on Sunday recorded 4,197 new daily Covid infections as the number of patients hospitalized in serious condition rose to 110.