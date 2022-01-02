Israel to offer 4th Covid vaccine for over 60, medical staff

'Israel will once again be pioneering the global vaccination effort'

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Sunday that Israel would offer a fourth dose of the Covid vaccine to people over 60 and medical staff.

Israel approved the fourth dose last week for the immunocompromised and those living in elderly care facilities.

"We now have a new layer of defense," Bennett said in a televised news conference, adding that the top medical official approved the latest move.

"Israel will once again be pioneering the global vaccination effort."

Bennett reiterated the need for vaccines and masks, calling all Israeli citizens to get the vaccine and the booster shot and vaccinate their kids as well.

"Our prime goal remains to allow a functioning economy as much as we can while protecting the most vulnerable.

"I ask all of you to show understanding and patience," Bennett said, referring to the long lines at testing facilities.

Daily cases in Israel are expected to reach new highs in the next several weeks, as Bennett said that up to 50,000 people could be infected each day.

Earlier, Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash said Israel could reach herd immunity.

"The (infection) numbers will have to be very high in order to reach herd immunity," Ash told 103 FM Radio. "This is possible but we don't want to reach it by means of infections, we want it to happen as a result of many people vaccinating."