Israel may ease air travel restrictions despite omicron spread

The return of vaccinated non-citizens should take place 'probably this week,' prime minister says

Despite the spread of the omicron variant in Israel, the government may soon lift at least some of the travel restrictions put in place to slow the outbreak, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other officials said on Sunday.

"It is time to end the isolation of vaccinated Israelis returning from abroad," Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov suggested at the weekly ministerial cabinet meeting on Sunday.

"It no longer has any medical value," he said.

"I also think that it should be done as early as this week," Razvozov added, also calling for the return to Israel of vaccinated non-citizens, because "despite the aid plan, the tourism industry and the economy will not be able to continue to bear the losses."

Bennett confirmed that the clearance is expected to take place "probably this week," indicating that the ministries of tourism, interior and health will meet later to formulate new travel rules.

Israel's international airport has been closed to foreigners since the first case of omicron was discovered in Israel last November. About fifteen countries are also placed on the red list, which means that the Israelis cannot go there without special authorization.

The advisory panel recommended last Sunday that the prime minister completely lift travel bans to these destinations within the next two weeks, ruling that Israel will already be affected by widespread infection with the omicron variant.