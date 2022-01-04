Israel's PM: 4th Covid shot offers fivefold increase in antibodies

Initial results show the fourth dose is as safe as the third dose, Bennett says

A fourth dose of the Covid vaccine boosts antibodies fivefold a week after the shot is administered, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Tuesday.

The study was conducted at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, where a trial of second boosters was launched last week. It is now offering fourth doses of the Covid vaccine to those over 60 alongside those that are immunocompromised.

Initial results show the fourth dose is as safe as the third dose, Bennett said, according to The Times of Israel. The third dose has already been given to almost half of Israel's population.

According to Bennett, the antibodies indicate “a very high likelihood that the fourth dose will protect vaccinated people to a great degree," The Times of Israel reported.

Israel reported over 10,000 cases of Covid on Tuesday, an increase of more than 4,000 new infections. A total of 117 patients were listed in serious condition, with 47 critical and 38 on ventilators.

Of the current patients in serious condition, most of them are not vaccinated - 85 of them.

Monday marked the first day of the new vaccine campaign, and over 100,000 people either received or booked the fourth jab.

“It is very exciting for me to be here and get the fourth shot, the second booster,” said Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“This is a very, very contagious variant, as we see. Morbidity rises and surges every day. The best answer is the vaccine.”