Israel: First verdict handed down over May violence

Lahav Nagauker was sentenced to one year in prison for an attack on Said Moussa in May 2020

A Jewish man was sentenced Wednesday for one year in prison for his part in a mob attack on an Arab man last May, during the latest conflict between Israel and Gaza militants.

Lahav Nagauker, a 20-year-old from Tel Aviv in central Israel, admitted in August to his involvement in the attack on Said Moussa, one of the several incidents of Arab-Israeli violence across the country at the time.

Moussa was pulled out of his car and beaten, leaving him in serious condition, Haaretz reported.

This is the first decided verdict in the case.

Nagauker was convicted in a plea deal of incitement to violence, racist incitement, disorderly behavior with racist motives, and damaging a vehicle.

He also received half a year of probation and will be required to pay $650 in compensation to the owner of a restaurant damaged during the attack.

The two most serious charges - incitement to terror and theft with racist motives - were removed as part of the plea deal, Haaretz reported.

In the ruling, Judge Benny Sagi of the Tel Aviv District Court said the responsibility of the court is to “examine concrete actions he carried out, and in order to determine his sentence it is not possible to make do with viewing him just as a part of the group of rioters that arrived at the scene.”

After the attack, Nagauker told Kan public broadcaster that he planned to confront Arabs on the night of May 20.

“We went out into the streets to fight with the Arabs, to show them that they can’t send rockets here,” he said.

“We will beat them and if necessary, murder them too.”