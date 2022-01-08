Israeli citizen killed in Kazakhstan unrest

The 22-year-old was killed by gunfire in Almaty on Friday

An Israeli national was killed in the violent protests that shook Kazakhstan, Israel's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Levan Kogeashvili was killed by gunfire in Almaty on Friday, the ministry said in a statement. He resided in Kazakhstan for the past few years.

Dozens of people died and public buildings across Kazakhstan were ransacked and torched over the past week in the worst violence experienced in the Central Asian nation, a major oil and uranium producer, since it became independent in the early 1990s following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Israel issued a travel warning for Kazakhstan on Thursday.