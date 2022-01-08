English
Israel logs nearly 30,000 Covid cases over weekend

Israeli healthcare worker takes swab samples from Israelis at a drive through complex in Modi'in, January 6, 2022.
Number of seriously ill patients jumps to 172

Israel recorded 18,780 new Covid cases on Friday and 28,889 throughout the weekend, according to an update to the Health Ministry's website on Saturday evening.

The 200 thousand tests taken on Friday saw Israel break its record number of daily cases, set the previous day

The number of patients with serious symptoms rose to 172, including 49 on lung ventilation. 

Overall there are upward of 100 thousand active virus cases in Israel. 

The death toll was at 8,259. 

The dramatic hike in morbidity is driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. 

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned last week that Israel could reach 50,000 daily cases at the height of the wave.

