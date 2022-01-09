Israel: Number of seriously ill Covid patients surges past 200

Israel's positivity rate of 11.71 percent is the highest since October 2020

The number of Covid patients in Israel listed as seriously ill rose to 205 on Sunday as new cases continue to surge, according to Health Ministry figures.

With the daily tally of 17,521 new cases as of Saturday, the test positivity rate is at its highest level in over a year.

Those seriously ill nearly doubled the 119 patients recorded a week earlier, and the number of hospitalizations rose as well to 529.

Israel’s positivity rate of 11.71 percent was also the highest recorded since October 2020.

As of Sunday, there were 115,424 active Covid patients, while the death toll slightly rose to 8,265.

In the grip of a “fifth-wave,” officials indicated that Israel is dealing with both the fast-spreading omicron variant as well as the dangerous delta strain, and voiced fears that the health system could get overwhelmed.

'Forever-booster' shots

Of Israel’s 9.5 million population, 4,322,817 are fully vaccinated with the first booster shot.

Last week, Israel became the first country to begin distributing fourth shots to its elderly population and health workers.

As of Saturday, 254,000 people received the second booster, The Times of Israel reported.

Other nations are pushing against the extra shot, though, despite a worldwide surge in cases.

Advisers to Britain’s government on Friday recommended against giving a fourth dose of the Covid vaccine to the elderly, while some experts from the United States are questioning whether “forever-boosting” is an effective long-term strategy for dealing with Covid.

“This doesn’t seem to be a sustainable long-term strategy,” immunologist Deepta Bhattacharya told The New York Times.

In an interview with i24NEWS, Dr. Bharat Pankhania, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter, explained that the fourth booster shot is not more effective than other vaccine doses.

“We can’t get ourselves out of this mess by just continuously giving boosters upon boosters," the doctor said.