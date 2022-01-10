Former first lady of Israel Aura Herzog dies at 97

Mother of President Isaac Herzog was a social activist who founded Council for a Beautiful Israel

Former first lady of Israel Aura Herzog, widow of sixth president Chaim Herzog and mother of current President Isaac Herzog, died early Monday morning at the age of 97.

She served as the first lady from 1983 to 1993 during the presidential term of Chaim Herzog and will be interred near her husband at Israel's national cemetery, Mount Herzl, in Jerusalem.

Her son, Isaac Herzog, was elected as Israel's 11th president on June 2.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1480412401942020097 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Herzog is survived by three other children — current Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog, attorney Yoel, and clinical psychologist Ronit.

She was a prominent figure in Israeli society and a social activist for many years, founding the Council for a Beautiful Israel in 1968 — chairing it for 38 years before assuming the role of its international president.

The Council for a Beautiful Israel was established as Israel's first environmental association with a focus on improving the quality of life in Israel.

Aura Ambache was born into an Ashkenazi Jewish family on December 24, 1924, in Ismalia, Egypt.

One of four children, her sister Suzy later married Israeli diplomat Abba Eban.

After completing her studies at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa, Herzog immigrated to Mandatory Palestine in 1946, participating in the first class of the Diplomatic School established by the Jewish Agency and serving in the Haganah, a Jewish paramilitary organization.

She married Chaim Herzog in 1947.

Herzog was wounded in an attack on the Jewish Agency building in Jerusalem in 1948 during Israel's War of Independence.

She accompanied her husband during his roles as military attache in the US and later as Israel's ambassador to the United Nations.