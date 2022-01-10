Israel's Finance Minister rules out aid amid Covid surge

Lieberman says he will make decisions 'only on the basis of economic considerations'

Israel's Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman denied the need for financial compensation to business amid the rampant spread of the omicron Covid variant, Israeli media reported Monday.

Lieberman, at his Israel Beytenu Party's weekly meeting, dismissed complaints by business owners, The Times of Israel reported.

The Association of Retail Chains said that its members saw a 50 percent drop in revenue, demanding government aid as a result, a Channel 12 report stated.

Lieberman rejected this, saying he checked the figures, and that shopping mall owners made $825m in the first three quarters of 2021, according to The Times of Israel.

According to Lieberman, 2021 is “the best year in the 21st century from an economic point of view.”

He also said the government showed it is "attentive and understanding" stressing that he will make decisions “only on the basis of economic considerations” and not “populist or electoral considerations," The Times of Israel reported.

During the faction meeting, he also accused the press of scaring the public regarding the Covid pandemic.

"It's not the end of the world," he said, according to The Jerusalem Post. "It's irresponsible to reach apocalyptic conclusions."

This comes following a poll broadcast on Channel 12 that found 63 percent of Israelis believe that the pandemic is being handled poorly by the government.