Israel shortens Covid quarantine period to seven days

The decision will take effect at midnight between Wednesday and Thursday

The Health Ministry Director-General announced on Tuesday that the Covid quarantine period will be shortened to seven days instead of 10.

Those who tested positive for Covid will be able to leave isolation after the seventh day, provided they did not experience symptoms in the last three days of isolation.

However, if patients still experience symptoms by the seventh day, they must complete 10 days of isolation.

The Health Ministry conducted tests on roughly 80 verified omicron patients, showing that the chances that Covid still infects the body after a week are only six percent.

"We decided to shorten the number of days of isolation after examining the issue and found that the chance of infection beyond a week is low," Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash said.

The decision will take effect at midnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

"We will not require isolation beyond what is required, in order to maintain health, and also the economy, education, culture, and to, as much as possible, maintain the routine of life alongside Covid," said Health Ministry Nitzan Horowitz in a Health Ministry press release.

A Health Ministry advisory panel recommended shortening the isolation period on Monday, saying that people diagnosed with Covid are most contagious during the first few days after infection.