Negev tree-planting resumes after Bedouin riots

Foresting effort in southern Israel sets off coalition crisis, with Ra'am leader threatening boycott

Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) resumed planting trees on Wednesday morning in southern Israel's Negev desert region after setting off violent riots and a coalition crisis on Tuesday.

Israeli media reported that the tree-planting is being undertaken amid heavy security following the strong reaction from local Bedouins who for years have opposed Israel's planting of trees.

Tuesday saw rioters torch cars, block trains and clash with police, lightly wounding two officers, according to media reports.

In Jerusalem, Islamist Ra'am party leader Mansour Abbas threatened to withhold his faction's four votes with the coalition until the issue is resolved.

The controversy is focused on the issue of "unrecognized villages" and what the Bedouins see as an attempt to remove them from their homes to make way for development and as an encroachment on their traditional lifestyle.

Some environmental groups also oppose efforts to forest the desert.

JNF and many Israeli leaders say that the tree-planting carries on the ecological mission from the founding of the state to "make the desert bloom" by planting millions of trees.

Coalition leader Yair Lapid, who serves as foreign minister and alternate prime minister in the current government, called for a "regroup" of the coalition over the issue and to halt the violence immediately.

The unrest also drew condemnation from the political opposition, led by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin from the New Hope party has vowed to carry on with the tree-planting.

"We will continue with the planting as needed, today is the last day of this round," Elkin told Kan News.