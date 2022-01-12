Israel: Covid vaccine for babies, toddlers expected by April

'I believe by April (the vaccine) will be expanded for any age above six months,' says Dr. Asher Shalmon

Israel may roll out Covid vaccines for babies and toddlers by April, according to a senior health official, Israeli media reported Wednesday.

“In Israel vaccines are available now for everybody aged five and over. I believe by April this will be expanded for any age above six months,” Dr. Asher Shalmon, the Health Ministry’s director of international relations, said in a briefing, according to The Times of Israel.

Government Covid advisor Prof. Nadav Davidovitch noted in a press briefing on Wednesday that the country aims to introduce infant doses soon.

Davidovitch, a top epidemiologist, also said he expected that once the pandemic becomes an endemic, Covid vaccines will be administered during childhood.

“My prediction is when the disease is endemic we’re going to have COVID vaccines as part of a regular vaccine schedule like MMR, so people who are born will get the vaccination schedule along with other vaccines,” he said, ToI reported.

Pfizer is currently conducting clinical trials to lower the age of its vaccine from five years to six months, reporting during its ongoing trial that "no safety concerns were identified."

Pfizer also reported that the vaccine "demonstrated a favorable safety profile in children 6 months to under 5 years of age."

Doctors in Israel opened the first pediatric omicron unit on Wednesday, preparing for an influx of kids as the variant sweeps across the country.

Israel on Wednesday morning registered 43,815 new Covid cases, with 254 severely ill.