Israel's finance minister Liberman tests positive for Covid

Last week Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid also tested positive for the virus

Israel's Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman announced on Twitter on Saturday that he tested positive for Covid.

"I feel well and will quarantine at home for the next few days," the official wrote.

This comes as Israel is battling record numbers of daily Covid cases, with the number of serious cases rising above 300 on Friday for the first time in the current wave, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

On Monday it was Foreign Minister Yair Lapid who announced his positive Covid test, saying "indeed, I have tested positive for Covid."

He added that he feels well due to his vaccination status, which offers protection against severe illness from Covid.

"I feel excellent because I'm vaccinated. Go get vaccinated, put on a mask, (and) we'll get through it together."