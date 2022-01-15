Serious virus cases on the rise in Israel

Over 50,000 new cases confirmed over the weekend

Israel registered over 50,000 new coronavirus infections over the weekend, according to an update to the Health Ministry's website on Saturday.

The positivity rate among the tests carried out on Friday and Saturday was 14.02 percent.

The number of Israelis hospitalized in serious condition was the highest since mid-October; hospitals were treating 387 seriously ill patients, an increase of 80 compared to Friday.

Over 90 patients were on lung ventilation.

The current pandemic wave, Israel's fifth, is driven by the highly contagious omicron variant; the strain first discovered in South Africa is considered less likely to cause serious illness than preceding variants.

The death toll was at 8,303, with four new fatalities recorded over the weekend.

Health ministry data showed that nearly 4.4 million Israelis were fully vaccinated with three shots.