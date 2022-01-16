Israel's Health Ministry proposes cutting isolation time to 5 days

The proposal would also shorten the isolation period for those exposed to a confirmed Covid patient

Israel's Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz proposed shortening mandatory quarantine for those infected with Covid to five days.

The proposal would also shorten the isolation period for those exposed to a confirmed Covid patient. Currently, those exposed must quarantine for a week if they aren't vaccinated or did not recover from Covid. Anyone vaccinated or recovered is exempt from isolation if they test negative.

Officials met Sunday to discuss the proposal and are due to reconvene Monday to deliberate further. A decision is expected in the coming days, The Times of Israel reported.

Several other countries have already lowered the number of quarantine days, including the United States and Britain.

According to Kan, officials were divided on whether isolation rules would apply to everyone or only essential workers.

Several ministers called for the shortening of quarantine days during the weekly cabinet meeting.

“Children face eating disorders, a tsunami of mental health issues, abnormal sexual behaviors, and more, all because of unnecessary isolation,” Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton said during the meeting Sunday, according to ToI.

New isolation rules came into effect last week, cutting the period from ten days to seven.

“We are exploring the possibility of shortening the isolation for staff at medical institutions and other essential positions, and we will do so responsibly,” Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash said earlier Sunday during a visit at a Covid ward, ToI reported.