Israel: 25-30 million free at-home Covid tests to be distributed

About 25 to 30 million at-home antigen Covid tests will be distributed for free to Israeli citizens, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, and Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman announced on Tuesday.

The objective is "to continue the activities of the economy and the industries while maintaining the public health with an emphasis on vulnerable populations," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Distribution is expected to begin next week.

In the first wave, each student will receive a set of six home tests, with a possibility of a second round of distribution.

The distribution will be made by the Health and Education Ministries, as well as local authorities.

Some 2.5 million tests will be transferred to geriatric hospitals and nursing homes. About 450,000 families in need will receive a kit that includes 20 tests, and approximately 350,000 college and university students will receive tests.

Essential enterprises will also receive at-home tests.

"The government is looking for any way to help Israeli citizens cross the wave of omicron," Bennett said in a statement.

"We have decided to provide free tests to Israeli citizens, students, and the general population. In addition, yesterday we announced the shortening of isolation to five days. In order to keep the economy as functional as possible and to succeed, together, to the peak of the wave."