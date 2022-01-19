CDC urges citizens to avoid travel to Israel over Covid

Israel confirmed 33,622 new Covid cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active patients to 253,103

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday warned United States citizens of traveling to Israel due to a “very high level” of Covid in the Jewish state.

“If you must travel to Israel, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel,” the CDC stated.

“Because of the current situation in Israel, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid variants,” it added.

Gaza and the West Bank were alongside Israel in the CDC’s updated travel advisory of the highest level of travel concerns, including Egypt, Germany, the United Kingdom, and some 20 other countries worldwide.

In total, the CDC lists over 100 countries and territories at “Level 4: Very High,” and added another 20 nations to “Level 3: High,” which includes Mexico, Cuba, Jamaica, and the United Arab Emirates.

Unvaccinated US citizens are advised to avoid nonessential travel to those destinations.

According to Prof. Nachman Ash, director-general of Israel's Health Ministry, 71,593 new carriers were diagnosed on Tuesday, Ynetnews reported.

On Monday, 65,259 cases were confirmed, the largest number of daily new cases in Israel since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, according to Haaretz.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Tuesday that he wants to discontinue the Green Pass, the country’s proof that its holder is vaccinated, recovered, or recently tested negative for Covid.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz also shortened the quarantine period of Covid patients from seven to five days, despite the ongoing spread of the highly-contagious omicron variant.

This prompted all three officials to announce a plan to distribute 25 to 30 million home testing kits to Israeli for free starting next week.