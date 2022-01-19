Israel to expand subsidized medications

The subsidized treatments include drugs and technologies in many fields

Israel's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday it would expand the subsidized "drug basket" that allows Israelis to pay for medicine and health technologies.

A committee submitted recommendations to Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, including medications and technologies worth $175.5 million for 2022.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said the committee members "did an amazing job," adding that the subsidized treatments include “super-advanced drugs and technologies in the fields of mental health, rehabilitation, funding innovative cancer treatments, treatments for transgender individuals, lowering the price of PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), adding another drug for HIV patients and assistance to a very wide range of people.”

Treatments for transgender people will include voice therapy valued at $638 million, Channel 12 reported.

"The decision of the Health Basket Committee determines what is already clear to health systems around the world - gender reassignment surgeries are life-saving," Israel's LGBT association, known as The Aguda, tweeted.

"Since the 1980s, gender reassignment surgery has been in the health basket, and voice treatments are usually funded by the health funds. The decision today will alleviate the total uncertainty for those who find it more difficult to assert their rights."

Israel's annual health budget is roughly $14 billion.

“We have made every effort to ensure the citizens of the country receive the technologies that should be included in the basket as soon as possible,” said the coordinator of the committee, Dr. Osnat Luxenburg.