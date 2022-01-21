West Bank: Jewish extremists assault Palestinians, activists

At least 6 wounded; no arrests were made

Israeli settlers on Friday attacked Palestinian farmers and pro-Palestinian Israeli activists near the West Bank city of Nablus, wounding at least six.

Some 30 activists from the group Rabbis for Human Rights arrived to bring agricultural equipment to the Palestinian farmers when a group of masked settlers emerged from a nearby outpost hurling stones and battered them with wooden sticks.

The assailants also torched a vehicle belonging to one of the farmers.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops and police who arrived at the scene chased the settlers away but made no arrests.

“We will act swiftly and forcefully to find the lawbreakers, capture them and bring them to justice,” a police spokesperson said.

The incident comes two days after Israeli police demolished the home of a Palestinian family and arrested at least 18 people as they carried out a controversial eviction order in the sensitive east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.