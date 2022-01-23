Report: Israeli police used spyware on local mayors

Law enforcement reportedly tapped the phones of at least three mayors and heads of local councils

Israel’s police used the NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware on mayors of local authorities as well as their relatives and close associates, according to a report by the business newspaper Calcalist.

A multi-part exposé last week revealed how the police’s SIGINT unit allegedly used the controversial Pegasus malware to spy on Israeli civilians.

New reports indicate that law enforcement tapped the phones of at least three mayors and heads of local councils for the purpose of “phishing” - a tactic used to steal data - all under the guise of intelligence activities.

The three local mayors who were reportedly tracked were suspected of engaging in corrupt activities, but no indictments were filed.

However, the use of Pegasus led the local leaders to be investigated, with some even arrested and their homes searched, Calcalist reported.

Some of their family members, friends, and aides were also reportedly summoned for questioning and arrested.

Despite the Israeli police not denying the allegations of using the NSO spyware, Israel’s Public Security Minister Omer Barlev denied on Saturday that law enforcement broke any laws.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, he stated that the reports of the illegal use of spyware were inaccurate, defending the police’s use of advanced technology.

“I can tell you that all the investigations, including by the attorney general, all the investigations on all the issues raised in the Calcalist article, except for the fact that Israeli police use advanced technology — it all turned out to be incorrect,” Barlev said.

"I'm very happy that the Israel Police has advanced technological tools to help deal with serious crime organizations that are using advanced technology."