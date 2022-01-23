Israel's Public Security minister calls attack by Jewish extremists organized terror

'This is the organized action of a terrorist organization,' Omer Barlev says

Israel's Public Security Minister Omer Barlev on Sunday denounced last week's attack by Jewish extremists on left-wing Israeli activists and Palestinians in the northern West Bank.

“This is the organized action of a terrorist organization," Barlev told the Kan pubcaster.

Friday morning's incident took place in the Palestinian village of Burin.

According to footage from the scene, police and eyewitness accounts, a group of 10 or more masked individuals descended from the settlement outpost of Givat Ronen, wielding clubs and stones.

The perpetrators wounded at least six people -- all Israeli activists -- and burned a car.

“It is the tip of the iceberg of a terror organization,” Barlev said, confirming earlier media reports that Israel's internal intelligence agency, the Shin Bet, was assisting police in the investigation.

The violence drew condemnation from across Israel's political spectrum, including from the Yesha Council, the umbrella organization of Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

“Such grave conduct is against the values of the people of Israel and harms the settlement movement. It is not our path. We call on authorities to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice," the council said in a statement.