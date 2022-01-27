Cold wave in Israel: Jerusalem wakes up under a blanket of snow

Several important roads leading to the capital closed due to weather conditions

Jerusalem residents woke up Thursday morning to a blanket of snow after a major storm battered the capital overnight, cutting off the city from the rest of the country.

As of Wednesday, when snow began to fall on the city, authorities announced the closure of schools for the day Thursday.

In the morning, several roads leading to the city remained closed, including Highway 1 which connects Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in both directions, as well as Road 443 which connects the capital to the city of Modi'in.

City workers worked through the night clearing the city's roads with 250 snowplows deployed and nearly 150 tons of salt strewn across the lane.

Storm "Elpis" has brought snowfall to northern Israel since early Wednesday morning, before gradually affecting the south throughout the day.

The first snowflakes began falling in Jerusalem around 7:30 pm and continued for much of the night. In total, nearly 4 inches of snow fell on the city.

On Wednesday, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion asked residents to avoid moving around the city to allow bulldozers to remove snow from the streets as quickly as possible.

Heavy rains and strong winds also battered other parts of the country overnight.

Temperatures are expected to drop to around zero in some areas and remain below the seasonal average for several days, as Israel's electricity company announced Wednesday evening that an all-time record for electricity consumption was broken on Thursday morning, and dozens of roads were closed in northern Israel.