Israel buys 5 million Novavax vaccines

Vials with Covid vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US biotech company Novavax, on November 17, 2020.
JUSTIN TALLIS / AFPVials with Covid vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US biotech company Novavax, on November 17, 2020.

Novavax is not an mRNA vaccine; early data shows it to be effective against omicron

Israel on Friday inked a deal to purchase 5 million doses of a Covid vaccine produced by the American drug manufacturer Novavax Inc.

Novavax's two-dose, protein-based vaccine can provide an alternative to those Israelis hesitate to be vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine or cannot do so for medical reasons.

Israel's Health Ministry said this would provide an element of "technological diversity" to the country's coronavirus strategy.

The vaccine will be given in two doses and will be subject to regulatory approval in Israel. It is expected to serve as another 

Based on early research data, Novavax's vaccine is effective in generating an immune response against the omicron variant.

"We are encouraged that boosted responses against all variants were comparable to those associated with high vaccine efficacy in our Phase 3 clinical trials,” said Gregory M. Glenn, Novavax's president of research and development.

