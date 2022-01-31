Amnesty Int’l to describe Israel as apartheid state

This is the first time Amnesty will officially use the term 'apartheid' to describe Israel

Amnesty International is expected to release a report on Tuesday accusing Israel of committing apartheid and depriving Palestinians of their basic rights, a move that Israeli officials denounced as “antisemitism” on Sunday.

In the forthcoming 211-page report, Amnesty - a widely respected human rights group - will allege that Israel is involved in a “widespread attack” against Palestinians that amounts to “the crime against humanity of apartheid,” The Forward reported.

According to Amnesty, the report is the result of years of research of Israeli law, zoning plans, the government and military directives, as well as statements by Israeli officials.

The Britain-based NGO has previously condemned Israel’s policies in the West Bank and accused it of committing war crimes during its 2014 conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

However, this is the first time the group will officially use the term “apartheid” to describe Israel.

“Since its establishment in 1948, Israel has pursued an explicit policy of establishing and maintaining a Jewish demographic hegemony... to benefit Jewish Israelis while minimizing the number of Palestinians,” the report states, according to The Forward.

The office of Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called on Amnesty to withdraw from the anticipated report, calling the allegations false and the report based on bias and unfounded arguments stemming from anti-Israel groups.

“Israel is not perfect, but it is a democracy committed to international law, open to scrutiny with free media, and a strong Supreme Court,” Lapid said.

Lapid’s office suggested that the report would legitimize attacks against Jews around the world.

“I hate to use the argument that if Israel were not a Jewish state no one in Amnesty would dare argue against it, but in this case, there is no other option,” Lapid added.