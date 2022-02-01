Even as omicron ebbs, Israeli hospitals creak under pressure

Hospital officials speak of a 'flood' of new patients

Even as many encouraging sings emerge concerning Israel's ability to manage to coronavirus pandemic, its health system is struggling under the pressure of the latest Covid wave, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant, health officials said this week.

While the omicron strand is less likely to lead to serious illness and hospitalization than previous variants, the sheer number of cases still leaves the hospitals to deal with a greater influx of patients than they could accommodate.

Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry reported 67,580 new virus cases, with 1,084 patients listed in serious condition and around 1,500 others hospitalized with relatively lighter symptoms.

The surge forced hospitals to divert resources to coronavirus wards, cutting back on other procedures.

"We have on average 10-15% fewer doctors and nurses, whereas we need 20-30% more because of the flood of patients," Dror Mevorach, who heads the coronavirus ward in Jerusalem's Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital, told Reuters.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that the country is beginning to see the end of the omicron wave, yet both he and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz warned that the coming two or three weeks would still be "tough."

The so-called R-value, which represents the average number of people a virus carrier infects, dropped below 1 this week, indicating a decline in spread for the first time in over two months.