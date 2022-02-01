Israel restricts application of vaccine passports

Those Israelis who were vaccinated with the booster shots will have the green pass indefinitely

Israel's government ruled on Monday that vaccine passports will only be checked at the entrance to public events where there is high risk of contagion, such as weddings held indoors.

The ruling will go into effect next Sunday.

Moreover, the government decided that those Israelis who were vaccinated with the booster shots will eligible for the green pass indefinitely.

For those who received only two doses of the vaccine, the pass will be valid for four months.

The ministers also ruled that Covid tests will no longer be mandatory for unvaccinated Israelis traveling abroad, though they may still be necessary in the destination country.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the meeting that the vaccines were "working well against severe illness and infections" as the R-value of the virus - indicating how many persons on average a carrier is expected to infect - is on the decrease.