i24NEWS Debate: Amnesty Int'l 'apartheid’ report on Israel

'This is the homeland for Jews and for Palestinians. The only way to live in coexistence is full equal rights'

Amnesty International on Tuesday released a report labeling Israel an “apartheid” state that commits human rights violations and treats Palestinians as “an inferior racial group.”

An i24NEWS interview between a Palestinian activist and an official of a human rights organization debated on whether Amnesty’s allegations are legitimate or baseless.

Apartheid

“We totally agree” with Amnesty’s description of Israel, “we repeat it every day,” said Samer Sinijlawi, an activist of the Palestinian political party Fatah.

“If it looks like apartheid, functions like apartheid, then it is apartheid.”

Hillel Neuer, executive director of United Nations Watch, responded: “Israel has the right to take security measures... but should be held accountable where there are abuses.”

“Israel faces threats to its existence that no other country has faced,” Neuer continued.

Neuer noted that still, Arab states “one country after the other” are normalizing relations with the Jewish state.

Distinction

“It (apartheid) applies to everyone. If not every society stands against it, it will even apply to some Israelis,” Sinijlawi suggested to i24NEWS.

He mentioned the recent violence by extremist Jews against Palestinians and Israeli leftist activists in the West Bank, and how “the state has done nothing to (punish) them.”

“Ignoring the problem and whitewashing it, Israelis and Jews are betraying the values of humanity.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1488495259575365639 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In response, Neuer said that "discrimination exists in all countries, especially when you have an intense conflict as Israel has with its Arab neighbors.”

“But we are seeing unprecedented integration. Arabs have more freedom in Israel than they have in the entire Middle East,” he added.

Coexistence

Neuer acknowledged that there is friction between Arabs and Israelis, but that it's a “territorial, political, geographical conflict” and not a “racial” one.

“Anti-racism is considered one of the virtues of society today, so some are trying to capitalize on that, in ways to demonize Jews… in saying they’re racist.”

“Israel, with all its faults, is a beacon of liberal democracy and tolerance in the region,” Neuer said.

Sinijlawi responded: “We understand the security needs of Israelis.”

“But this does not mean that seven million Jews control seven million Palestinians with no rights, no freedom, no dignity.”

“This is the homeland for Jews and for Palestinians. The only way we live in coexistence is full equal rights.”