Israel: Covid fatalities surpass 9,000 since start of pandemic

Relatively fewer deaths in Israel than many Western states, partly due to vaccinations, a young population

The number of people who have died following infection with Covid-19 in Israel surpassed 9,000 on Thursday, according to data from the Health Ministry.

In comparison to the nearly 900,000 deaths in the United States - with a population of 329 million, next to Israel's nine - the figure is relatively small.

A pioneering immunization campaign and a younger population have helped Israel avoid a higher fatality figure, as seen in several Western countries such as Italy or the United Kingdom.

Israel is in the process of drawing back restrictions put in place due to the omicron variant of corona, and appears set to scrap the 'Green Pass' system next week.