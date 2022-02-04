Israel logs over 45 thousand new Covid cases

The reproduction value of the virus shows no further downward movement

Israel on Friday logged 46,347 new cases of coronavirus out of 185,192 tests conducted the previous day, according to an update to the Health Ministry's website. a day earlier, as

Israel's coronavirus R-value — which indicates how many people on average a single virus carrier infect will infect — remained at 0.9.

The stabilization of the R-value could be interpreted as indicating that the fifth wave may no longer be on the downward trajectory, as was widely projected last week.

Israeli hospitals were treating 1,106 people in serious condition.

The death toll, as of Friday evening, was at 9,080.