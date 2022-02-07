Israeli government to investigate police hacking allegations

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev announces establishment of commission of inquiry

Israel's Public Security Minister Omer Barlev announced on Monday the establishment of a government commission of inquiry to investigate accusations that the Israeli police spied on citizens using hacking software.

"I have decided to establish a government commission of inquiry that will investigate in depth the violation of civil rights and their privacy in the years in question," Barlev said in a statement to the media.

The Israel Police stand accused of using the Pegasus spyware developed by Israel's NSO Group to hack the phones of public figures, including former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son Avner and journalists.

"From the evidence that emerges, it appears that the failures, if any, were under previous commissioners, under previous Homeland Security ministers and under previous governments," Barlev said.

"My failures will not happen — the police are under my responsibility and my authority and I will make sure that if there was a violation of democracy that happened in previous years, I will denounce it and not let it happen."

Barlev said that the investigation committee will be headed by a retired judge and that the probe will be comprehensive across all of law enforcement and up to senior levels of authority.