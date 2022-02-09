Israel: military personnel to become eligible for 4th Covid vaccine

The vaccine will be given to soldiers at military clinics across the country

Israel’s army announced Wednesday that all its soldiers are now eligible for the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine, while daily infections are still high in the country.

The military said that anyone serving in the army who had their third dose more than four months ago or recovered over three months ago could receive the fourth dose.

The vaccine will be given to soldiers at military clinics across the country.

Until recently, fourth vaccine doses were only available to people over 60 or at risk of developing a severe illness.

To date, 679,158 Israelis, or 7.3 percent of the population, have received a fourth dose of the vaccine.

More than 37,000 new cases were registered on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 320,470 with 1,164 people in serious condition.

The drop in infections began at the beginning of the week, but health authorities are urging the population to remain vigilant and maintain barrier measures.

The rate of positivity to screening tests is nearly 25 percent.

Prof. Eran Segal said to Army Radio on Wednesday that the numbers Israel is seeing are 35 percent lower than two weeks ago.

However, he noted that they numbers are still high.

"It will take a few more weeks until we reach lower numbers," he explained, according to The Jerusalem Post.